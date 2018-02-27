Good news: Man gets his stolen ATV back. Bad news: A naked man was driving it, video shows

The police dispatcher couldn’t help but laugh when Forrest Bryant dialed 911 Sunday afternoon to report that someone had swiped his yellow 2002 Polaris ATV from a barn in Kansas City, North.

“I asked her, 'What’s the deal?'” Bryant said Tuesday. “She said well, we know where your ATV is, we’re chasing that guy now and I am sure that you’re probably going to be able to get it back.”

Bryant had spent a part of Sunday celebrating a relative’s 80th birthday, so he hadn’t heard that his ATV was being used as a get-away vehicle by a naked 27-year-old man speeding the wrong way on Interstate 435 while trying to elude police.

Johnathon A. Menth of Excelsior Springs was eventually arrested and faces burglary, tampering, property damage and sexual misconduct charges in Clay County Circuit Court. The charges all stem from the hour-long pursuit, part of which was captured on video.

The stolen ATV had been housed inside a barn on Bryant’s property in the Northland. He kept the keys in the ignition and only rode the ATV on his seven acres.

Bryant recalled seeing the ATV early Sunday when he went to the barn to feed his cats. The garage door was closed but Bryant kept a side window slightly ajar to allow the felines to go outside.

Bryant noticed something odd when he returned home from the family gathering later that afternoon: The garage door was open and the ATV was missing.

He immediately called the police.

By then, police had received word of a “suspicious party…a naked male” on an all-terrain vehicle near 8400 Northeast Sam Ray Road.

Police tried to stop Menth but he allegedly eluded officers for nearly an hour, at one point driving the wrong way on Interstate 435. Police captured him at the Cerner Corp. Riverport campus on Birmingham Road and called Bryant.

“That’s the first time I found out he was naked and probably strung out on drugs and all,” Bryant said.

Police returned the ATV to Bryant. It was caked in mud and debris, had a couple of bent rims, and two of the tires were almost flat.

It remains unclear why Menth was naked and how he came to be so. He allegedly told police detectives that he was high and was trying get away from a man named Jeffery who was "holding him captive."

After speaking with police, Bryant hitched the ATV to a trailer and hauled it away, stopping by a car wash.

“My saying now is I spend $8 in quarters trying to get it clean,” he said. “If he hadn’t been naked on an ATV, going the wrong way on (I-)435, it would have never been a story."

"There’s been a lot of interest in it,” Bryant said.