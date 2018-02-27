Woman didn’t recall a shooting. But doctors found her boyfriend’s bullet in her skull, FBI says

Head pains sent a Georgia woman to an Atlanta hospital last June, authorities say — and the surprising diagnosis launched an FBI manhunt for the woman’s fugitive boyfriend.
Doctors at the Atlanta Medical Center found a bullet lodged in the back of the 41-year-old woman’s skull, according to the FBI. The woman told doctors that she didn’t remember being shot.
After the bullet was discovered, a police investigation revealed that the woman’s boyfriend, 38-year-old Jerrontae D. Cain, had shot her during an argument the two had outside of her Atlanta home, the FBI said.
That altercation took place about two months before the woman came to the hospital complaining of head pains, authorities said.
Now the FBI is looking for the public’s help in tracking down Cain, who is wanted for aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of firearm by convicted felon in connection with his girlfriend’s shooting.
Cain is on Georgia’s sex offender registry, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, and was charged and convicted in 2009 of sexual battery and aggravated child molestation.
Authorities described Cain as 5-foot-10-inches tall and about 210 pounds.
Anyone who has information or tips on Cain’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477), the FBI said.
