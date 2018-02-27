Man who ‘bragged’ he would not be charged for child rape is charged with child rape, Tenn. cops say

A Tennessee man who posted phone screenshots on Facebook appearing to admit to raping a child and then bragging about being “above the law” was indicted on more than a dozen charges, including six counts of child rape, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release Monday.
The sheriff’s office said it worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the local District Attorney’s Office after citizens presented authorities with information from Gann’s Facebook page, where the sheriff’s office said he was “bragging” about raping a young child.
Gann’s Facebook page includes what appear to be screenshots of him sending several tips to the FBI, including one saying he is trying to turn himself in for raping a 5-year-old girl and another telling authorities he had killed a 5-year-old and was offering to tell authorities the location of the body.
Other posts include screenshots of death threats to President Donald Trump, as well as more messages to the CIA and to a White House comment line chastising authorities for not arresting him. He had left his contact information in the messages.
“I can’t get them to arrest me!” Gann wrote on his personal profile on October 1. About 10 days later, he posted, “If I email somebody or post something on Facebook its real, Im above the law...”
Police found nothing credible about Gann’s claim to have murdered anyone, and Gann told police he had made everything up to expose the “false presidential election,” according to a warrant obtained by People.
But the sheriff’s office did say there “was some truth to what he’d been saying” about his claim of child rape, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.
“He started listing the victims’ names and reaching out, saying, ‘There’s nothing that can be done with me; you guys don’t know how to do your job,’ ” the sheriff told the paper. “We started looking these people up, interviewing them and spending time. They were willing to help us prosecute.”
According to an indictment obtained by the paper, Gann was indicted on charges of raping a child under the age of 13 six times between 2006 and 2007.
In a separate case, Gann was indicted Jan. 11 with harassment, retaliation, intimidation and aggravated stalking for allegedly sending threatening letters to an assistant district attorney and a child support judge, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
“Agencies working together is key to success in large complex investigations such as these, and the citizens of Roane County should be commended for assisting,” Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton wrote.
Gann is now charged with six counts of child rape, three counts of harassment, one count of aggravated assault, and three counts of retaliation for past action, according to the sheriff’s office. He is held on a bond of nearly $200,000.
