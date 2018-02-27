Combs High School in San Tan Valley, Ariz., where two teens were arrested for making terroristic threats.
Combs High School in San Tan Valley, Ariz., where two teens were arrested for making terroristic threats. KPNX Screenshot from video
Combs High School in San Tan Valley, Ariz., where two teens were arrested for making terroristic threats. KPNX Screenshot from video

National

Teens threatened to ‘shoot up’ school — and set up a GoFundMe for ammo, police say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

February 27, 2018 11:23 AM

It’s the story written too many times since the mass shooting this month at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

A couple of teens were arrested Friday in connection with a threat to bring guns to school at Combs High School in San Tan Valley, Ariz.

But this time, one of the students arrested in the incident had put out a public appeal for help with the planned shooting, police say.

That student, 15, set up a GoFundMe campaign for ammunition, according to the San Tan Valley Sentinel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The site explained that ammunition was expensive and they needed help to shoot up Combs High School,” Pinal County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Navideh Forghani told the newspaper.

One of the students did, in fact, have access to guns at home, the Sheriff’s Office told the Arizona Republic.

The GoFundMe page has been removed by the platform.

“The campaign raised no funds and has been removed,” GoFundMe said in a statement to KPNX. “Additionally, the campaign organizer has been banned from using the GoFundMe platform. It is against GoFundMe’s terms of service to raise funds to our platform to buy ammunition or firearms.”

The student who was overheard making the threat did not have any weapons, according to KNXV, but the second student did. That second student told deputies he did not know who created the GoFundMe page but was present when it was created.

Both students have been charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism and disruption of an education institution.

According to the Sentinel, some students from Combs High School walked out of school last week in a show of solidarity with students from Parkland, Fla., and their efforts for increased gun control measures.

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

President Trump slammed sheriff deputies' response to the shooting at a Florida high school during his remarks at a meeting of the nation’s governors. Credit: AP

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video