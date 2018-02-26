Fiance wouldn’t crack her back, so she grabbed her gun – and aimed at the dog, Florida police say

The Florida woman’s goal was to scare her fiance, police said — and when that didn’t work, she allegedly trained her sights on their dog.
Upset that her live-in boyfriend refused to crack her back early Friday morning, Giselle Taylor, 27, went out to the garage of their Tarpon Springs, Fla., home and grabbed her gun from the glove compartment of a car, police said. When she got back into their shared home, Taylor confronted her boyfriend with her loaded pistol, WFLA reports, but still couldn’t get the response she wanted from him, police said.
Instead of training the gun at her boyfriend, though, Taylor took aim at the couple’s dog, police said. It was a 2-year-old Boxer, according to an affidavit obtained by People magazine.
Taylor fired one round, police said, hitting the dog in the chest, the magazine reports. The dog died.
Then Taylor ran out to her car and drove off, WTSP reports.
She didn’t make it far, though, police said. Taylor was stopped that morning and arrested by Tarpon Springs police on suspicion of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony charge, according to jail records. Taylor was booked just after 6:30 a.m. by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Taylor was released on $5,000 bail on Friday night, according to jail records.
