His dad was killed by a drunken driver going 110 mph, cops say. A judge made it worse, he says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:31 Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:36 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 2:12 Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:49 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 4:01 Detecting a Kilonova explosion 0:32 Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 1:03 Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sergio Sanchez comes to the scene of where his father, Jose De Jesus Sanchez, was killed in a collision with a drunken driver in 2015. The driver received only a year in jail and probation.

Sergio Sanchez comes to the scene of where his father, Jose De Jesus Sanchez, was killed in a collision with a drunken driver in 2015. The driver received only a year in jail and probation.