National

Transgender wrestler is booed after second straight state title win

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

February 25, 2018 06:49 AM

Mack Beggs has captured his second straight state wrestling title.

And once again his state gold medal ceremony included a mix of cheers and jeers from the crowd.

On Saturday at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas, the transgender male wrestler capped a perfect 36-0 season by claiming his second straight UIL girls Class 6A state title in the 110-pound weight class by decision, 15-3, against Chelsea Sanchez of Katy Morton Ranch High School.

Here is video from WFFA of Beggs being booed following his victory in this year's semi-finals match:

Last season, Beggs also defeated Sanchez, 12-1, in the girls Class 6A championship last year. As a junior. He finished with a perfect 56-0 record.

When he won that title roughly a year ago, his victory was greeted with a smattering of boos, but those were quickly drowned out by cheers. Ones which grew louder when Trinity coach Travis Clark put the gold medal around Beggs’ neck.

A few years ago, Beggs began his transition from female to male. To help with the process, Beggs underwent low-level shots of testosterone. According to the UIL, since the testosterone comes from a physician, it is not considered a banned substance.

Beggs has previously stated he’d prefer to compete in the boys division, but UIL rules mandate participants must compete against the gender that appears on their birth certificate.

Still, Coppell lawyer Jim Baudhuin filed a lawsuit against the UIL, which was eventually dismissed by a Travis County Judge.

Before falling to Beggs in the semifinals, Cypress Ranch High School's Kayla Fits, actually told the Dallas Morning News that she was going to take his title.

Beggs dominated the girls Class 6A Region II tournament last weekend at Allen High School.At that tournament, near-dozen opposing wrestlers, coaches, fans or parents refused to share any opinions about Beggs.Once he'd claimed the regional title, the defending state champion discussed his potential plans wrestle at the collegiate level in the men's division.

The Euless Trinity senior captured his second straight girls Class 6A Region II title in the 110-pound weight class, defeating Coppell High School junior Khushi Khandelwal by pinfall in five minutes and 56 seconds. Joyce Marshalljlmarshall@star-telegram.com

