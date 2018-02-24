Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, wrote the memo that was released today. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
National

Democratic memo pushing back against GOP claims of FBI surveillance abuse is released

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

February 24, 2018 01:37 PM

Congress has released the Democratic memo that pushes back against claims from some Republicans of FBI surveillance abuse, the New York Times reported. The White House, two weeks after blocking its release, agreed that a redacted version could go public.

The Associated Press confirmed the news.

The document can be read here.

It rebuts arguments made in another memo from Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, the chair of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, that there was “a troubling breakdown of legal processes” in the investigation into whether members of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

