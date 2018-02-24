Breana Harmon, 19, pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with evidence and government documents.
Breana Harmon, 19, pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with evidence and government documents. Grayson County Jail Courtesy
Breana Harmon, 19, pleaded guilty to four counts of tampering with evidence and government documents. Grayson County Jail Courtesy

National

Teen who said she was abducted and raped by black men pleads guilty to lying about it

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

February 24, 2018 01:28 PM

Breana Harmon, then 18, knew her relationship with her fiancee was unraveling when she concocted the story of her abduction and rape in March 2017.

She walked into a church on Eisenhower Parkway in her hometown of Denison, Texas, with cuts and scratches on her body, wearing only a shirt, a bra and underwear just hours after she had been reported missing. She said three black men in ski masks had abducted her, forced her into an SUV and two of them had raped her while the other held her down in a field near the church.

On Thursday, though, Harmon pleaded guilty to four felony counts of tampering with physical evidence and government documents, for making the whole thing up.

“We’ve had major crime before, but nothing like this,” Denison Police Chief Jay Burch said in a press conference after Harmon’s plea.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

She had originally been charged with a misdemeanor for making a false report, but Grayson County prosecutors later determined that the scope of her scheme warranted more serious charges, according to the Dallas Morning News.

According to the Sherman Herald Democrat, Harmon admitted to investigators that she cut herself that day, in despair over the realization that her relationship with her then-fiancee would soon be over. She made the abduction up because she didn’t want her family to be upset with her over the breakup.

“We believe the crime scenes — from the initial ‘kidnapping’ scene at the apartment complex to the point of [Harmon’s] condition when she walked into the church — were staged,” Burch said in during the investigation.

Harmon, now 19, will be sentenced on March 20. Despite the four felony counts, the Herald Democrat reported that the plea deal leaves two options: either a deferred adjudication arrangement, or probation.

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

A former member of the U.S. national gymnastics team described being sexually assaulted by sports doctor Larry Nassar and gave an unflattering portrayal of the Karolyi training ranch in Texas. Mattie Larson said the Karolyi ranch outside Huntsville, Texas, was very isolated. She called it the perfect environment for Nassar and abusive coaches to thrive. USA Gymnastics said the ranch would no longer serve as the national training center. AP

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video