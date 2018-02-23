Teen wasn’t ready for math test, Alabama cops say. Ploy to avoid it got her arrested.

Students at a school in northern Alabama got an anonymous text on Wednesday night, and the message was ominous, police said.
Accompanied by a gun emoji, the message read at least in part: “(f---) all y’all mfrs,” the Cullman Tribune reports. The sender, who was using the pseudonym “rhayes605,” blasted the threatening text to students at a high school in Vinemont, Ala., using the app TextNow, the sheriff’s office said. The message also included the name of the school and a date.
“When something is posted or said, it goes viral within minutes,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said at a press conference Friday morning. “Any threat is serious to us.”
On Thursday, the school had extra security as a result of the threat, according to the sheriff’s office. And on Thursday night, authorities arrested the student suspected of sending the message: Emily Nicole Wilson, an 18-year-old senior at Vinemont High School, according to Cullman County Schools Superintendent Shane Barnette.
Wilson has been charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a class C felony charge in the state, Alabama.com reports. Wilson will not be returning to Vinemont High School.
Wilson’s reasoning for sending the threat? She was trying to buy extra time to study for a test, the sheriff’s office said.
“She is studious, had a math test coming up and was not prepared for the test,” Gentry said.
But the threatening, anonymous ploy didn’t work out as planned, police said.
“Well guess what?” Gentry said at the press conference. “The end result is you get arrested and you go to jail for making a terrorist threat.”
Gentry said the sheriff’s office and area schools have been especially vigilant in the aftermath of the school shooting last week in Parkland, Fla., which left 17 dead.
“This is 2018 and this, these issues, are not a joke anymore,” Gentry said at the news conference.
Standing alongside the sheriff, the superintendent said Friday that he hadn’t talked with the student personally, but that others from the high school — including administrators and friends — were shocked by the threats police said Wilson made.
“It came down to a poor decision made by a teenager that thought this would be a short-term, get out of class kind of thing, and it’s very serious,” Barnette, the superintendent, said at the news conference.
Another juvenile in the county has also been accused of making a concerning comment online, the sheriff’s office announced Friday. The concerning Facebook comment, though not a direct threat to the student’s school in Good Hope, led to an arrest as well, authorities said. The suspect’s name was not released because he is a minor.
