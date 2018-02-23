David Zalubowski AP file photo
David Zalubowski AP file photo

National

How airlines could mine your spending data — and make you pay more for a ticket

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

February 23, 2018 12:24 PM

For some travelers, the wave of the future for airfare price structures could mean a sort of permanent airborne surge-pricing.

It’s called “dynamic pricing,” and it’s inching its way closer to a flight near you and your pocketbook.

Under a dynamic airfare pricing model, the airline identifies the potential passenger by the IP address of the device used to shop, and then riffles through its own data for any flight history on the customer and tailors an airfare specific to what the system predicts he or she will pay.

It could result in two shoppers getting different airfares for the same flight, even if they purchased their tickets at the same time, according to Travel Weekly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“2018 will be a very phenomenal year in terms of traction,” John McBride, director of product management for revenue management software company PROS, told the publication. “Based on our backlog of projects, there will be a handful of large carriers that move toward dynamic pricing science.”

But critics say transparency in pricing falls by the wayside under the dynamic, or next-gen, airfare model.

“You and I could be sitting in the same room on different computers or mobile phones, search the same route, airline and dates, and see different prices, even on a flight where there are as many seats in the same fare class,” USA Today guest columnist George Hobica wrote. “If you thought airfare shopping was challenging before, it’s only going to get moreso.”

Amadeus, a PROS competitor, sells its dynamic pricing software to airlines as a way to maximize revenue per flight, both by displaying fares that more price-sensitive customers are willing to pay, and by recognizing customers who are actually willing to pay more.

According to Travel and Leisure, that means consistent repeat customers and leisure travelers could see lower fares, while travelers using a corporate credit card could see higher fares.

PROS already works with 80 airlines worldwide, including Southwest, Lufthansa, Emirates and Aeromexico, according to Travel Weekly. It is still unclear under what time frame the model could be made to work for third-party sites like Expedia, Booking.com or Kayak.

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

TSA agent Bob Burns lists the weirdest things agents have found in carry-on and checked bags in 2017. TSAaggregated by Candi Bolden

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video