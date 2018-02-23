More Videos

Massachusetts transit police say an MBTA trolley driver paid a friend to wear a Halloween mask in October 2016 and "attack" him while he was on the job. They claimed Thomas Lacey used the incident to fraudulently collect workers' compensation and disability insurance. Lacey was later indicted on charges of fraud, perjury & staging a phony assault. MBTA Transit Police
National

Trolley driver paid man to beat him up while wearing a Michael Myers mask, Boston cops say

By Scott Berson

sberson@mcclatchy.com

February 23, 2018 12:18 PM

A blurry surveillance video shows a figure clad in dark, blueish clothing and wearing a Michael Myers Halloween mask. He’s running down an overgrown sidewalk and out of frame on Oct. 30, 2016.

The menacing mystery man, now off camera, approached 46-year-old Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority trolley worker Thomas Lucey while carrying a plastic pumpkin, pulled him out of the trolley and punched him several times before running away, reported CBS Boston.

Now authorities say the attack was planned from that start – and that it was part of a scheme to collect workers’ compensation and disability payments.

After Lucey was attacked, he filed for workers’ compensation benefits and received long-term disability payments, saying he had post-traumatic stress from the incident, according to a release from the Suffolk County District Attorney.

But investigators tracked down fingerprints from the plastic pumpkin left on the scene and traced them to an acquaintance of Lucey, who admitted to police that Lucey had paid him $2,000 to attack him in order to apply for benefits, the Associated Press reported.

The district attorney’s office said the claim was backed up with bank statements and phone records.

Richard Sullivan, MBTA Police Superintendent, told CBS Boston the case was “especially upsetting” because Lucey was a public employee. “These safeguards are in place to protect people who legitimately get hurt on the job,” Sullivan told the site.

Lucey is scheduled to appear in Suffolk Superior Court on March 20, NECN reported.

