Trolley driver paid man to beat him up while wearing a Michael Myers mask, Boston cops say

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:31 Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:36 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 2:12 Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:49 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 4:01 Detecting a Kilonova explosion 0:32 Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 1:03 Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Massachusetts transit police say an MBTA trolley driver paid a friend to wear a Halloween mask in October 2016 and "attack" him while he was on the job. They claimed Thomas Lacey used the incident to fraudulently collect workers' compensation and disability insurance. Lacey was later indicted on charges of fraud, perjury & staging a phony assault. MBTA Transit Police

Massachusetts transit police say an MBTA trolley driver paid a friend to wear a Halloween mask in October 2016 and "attack" him while he was on the job. They claimed Thomas Lacey used the incident to fraudulently collect workers' compensation and disability insurance. Lacey was later indicted on charges of fraud, perjury & staging a phony assault. MBTA Transit Police