She left her baby in a car seat for days — and told cops she was ‘just too busy,’ Michigan police say

Police say Lovily Johnson told officers that she had been “just too busy.”
Johnson, a 23-year-old from Wyoming, Michigan, allegedly left her 6-month-old child Noah unattended in a car seat for days last July, according to WZZM. Police say the room she left the boy in didn’t have air conditioning.
On July 17, the mother didn’t change her baby’s diaper but fed him with a bottle, according to the Detroit Free Press. She then went on to smoke weed with friends that day, police say.
She allegedly ignored Noah for the entirety of July 18 as she spent part of the day — and that whole night — out of the apartment. "She doesn't check on him, doesn't hear him crying, doesn't feed him," Wyoming police Detective Robert Meredith testified in court this month, according to MLive.
Johnson returned to her apartment the morning of July 19, police told the Free Press, and then smoked more marijuana and ran some errands before tending to her son.
That’s when she realized Noah wasn’t responsive, MLive reported. But she didn’t call 911, instead calling Harry Woods, who is described as a father figure to the mother, police say.
When they arrived to the hospital, court records indicate that “Noah’s body was in advanced stages of decomposition.”
“His stomach was obviously bloated, his eyes were glossy, and he was emitting a strong, foul odor,” the Free Press reported court documents saying. “Noah had blood on his genitals and buttocks.’’
Kent County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Cohle testified this week in Johnson’s ongoing court case, saying that “this child had gone several days without a diaper change with a wet diaper in contact with the skin.”
“(Noah) should have been about 27 inches in length and he should have weighed about 17 pounds,” he added, according to WOODTV. “His actual length was 24 1/2 inches and he weighed 12 pounds.”
She was arrested in July and faces charges of first-degree child abuse and felony murder, the Free Press reported. It was 90.5 degrees when officers entered her apartment where Noah had been allegedly neglected.
Jonathan Schildgen, Johnson’s defense attorney, argued that his client is mentally ill — but is still competent to stand trial, according to WZZM. She remains in jail without bond while her 2-year-old daughter is under state custody.
