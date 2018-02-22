A dad beat his son with a shovel and buried him as the mom shopped, Georgia cops say

Dekalb County, Georgia, police have arrested a California man and charged him with murder after his son was found dead in the backyard of a Lithonia home.
Police say 25-year-old Montrais Boyd beat his 5-year-old son to death with a shovel and then buried him the backyard while the child’s mother and grandmother were out shopping, reported WSB-TV.
The boy lived with his grandmother, police say, and Boyd and the boy’s mother had recently arrived from California, reported Fox 5.
When the mother and grandmother came home, other children who were living in the house told them Boyd had killed his son, reported WXIA. The mother dug the child up in the backyard “with her bare hands” and came down the street carrying her son’s lifeless body, a witness told the station.
“She came out the house hollering and screaming and she was holding something in her hands,” the witness told WXIA. “I thought it was a baby she was rocking.”
Police responded to the scene at around 6:30 p.m. and said no other children in the home were harmed, according to CBS 46.
But the scene was so horrific a chaplain had to be called to counsel responders if needed.
“We do have the chaplain on the way to talk to officers and anyone else who may need to talk about what it is they witnessed today because it is difficult situation when a child has been killed especially in this manner,” Shiera Campbell with the DeKalb County Police Department told WSB-TV.
Boyd is charged with murder and remains in the DeKalb County Jail. No possible motive has been released.
