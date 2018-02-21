More people are bringing guns to the airport than ever before, TSA says

Last year was a record-setting year for TSA gun seizures in would-be passengers’ carry-on luggage in U.S. airports.
But this month, airport gun-toters set the bar even higher.
A new record for a weeklong span, the Transportation Security Administration nabbed 104 guns from carry-on luggage from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11.
That came after 3,957 firearms were seized from passengers who tried to board a plane with them in 2017. Both are new high marks for the agency.
Never miss a local story.
Of the 104 guns taken during Feb. 5-11, 87 of them were loaded, according to the TSA blog, and 38 of them had a round in the chamber.
TSA discovered a record breaking 104 firearms in carry-on bags around the nation from February 5th through the 11th. The previous record of 96 firearms was set in July of 2017. Of the 104 firearms discovered, 87 were loaded and 38 had a round chambered. … While firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, you can pack them in your checked baggage as long as you meet the packing guidelines at TSA.gov … As a refresher, carry-on bags go into the cabin of the plane with you. Checked bags go into the cargo hold of the plane where passengers have no access. … When firearms are discovered at the checkpoint, we contact law enforcement and they decide what happens based on background checks, interviews and local laws. … A firearm at the checkpoint could lead to fines, arrests, missed flights or all of the above. As far as what happens to confiscated firearms, that's up to each local police department. … TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,066 per violation per person for prohibited items violations and violations of other TSA regulations. Repeat violations will result in higher penalties. Travelers should familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure.
“Unfortunately, these sorts of occurrences are all too frequent, which is why we talk about these finds,” the TSA said on its blog. “Just because we find a prohibited item on an individual does not mean they had bad intentions; that’s for law the enforcement officer to decide. In many cases, people simply forgot they had these items.”
The agency’s blog post contains the data from all 104 seizures, including where each occurred and what type of weapon was taken.
Of the 104 guns seized the week of Feb. 5-11, 21 were confiscated from carry-on items at Texas airports. That’s over 20 percent of the weekly record number that were taken from eight Texas jumping-off points.
While firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, you can pack them in your checked baggage as long as you meet the packing guidelines found at TSA.gov. … As a refresher, carry-on bags go into the cabin of the plane with you. Checked bags go into the cargo hold of the plane where passengers have no access. … When firearms are discovered at the checkpoint, we contact law enforcement and they decide what happens based on background checks, interviews and local laws. … A firearm at the checkpoint could lead to fines, arrests, missed flights or all of the above. As far as what happens to confiscated firearms, that's up to each local police department.
DFW, Bush Intercontinental and Love Field were all among the top 10 airports for firearm seizures in 2017. DFW was second in guns seized, with 211. Only Atlanta International, with 245, had more.
3,957 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags around the nation in 2017. That’s an average of 10.8 firearms a day being found in carry-on bags at TSA checkpoints. 84% of the firearms discovered were loaded. … While firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, you can pack them in your checked baggage as long as you meet the packing guidelines found at TSA.gov. … As a refresher, carry-on bags go into the cabin of the plane with you. Checked bags go into the cargo hold of the plane where passengers have no access. … When firearms are discovered at the checkpoint, we contact law enforcement and they decide what happens based on background checks, interviews and local laws. … A firearm at the checkpoint could lead to fines, arrests, missed flights or all of the above. As far as what happens to confiscated firearms, that's up to each local police department. … #ATL #BNA #DAL #DEN #DFW #IAH #MCO #PHX #SEA #TPA
The TSA can impose civil penalties of up to $13,066 per violation, with higher penalties for repeat offenders.
Comments