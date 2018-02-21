‘How much are you worth, Nancy?’ Heckler spars with Pelosi at town hall on tax cuts

A town hall Tuesday night on recent tax cuts sparked an exchange between House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, and a heckler who demanded to know her net worth.
“God never intended one group of people to live in superfluous inordinate wealth while others live in abject deadening poverty,” Pelosi said, noting she was quoting Martin Luther King Jr., reported Fox News.
“How much are you worth, Nancy?” shouted a woman in the Phoenix audience. “Are you in abject poverty?”
Pelosi declined to answer the question, reported The Associated Press, and shut down the heckler.
“I’m a mother of five,” she said. “I can speak louder than anybody.”
Pelosi has a net worth of $29 million, making her the 15th wealthiest person in Congress, according to Roll Call’s 2018 Wealth of Congress report.
Pelosi told about 100 people at a town hall-style event that Republican leaders intend to cut social security, Medicaid and Medicare to pay for the $2.2 trillion in cuts enacted in December, reported The Associated Press.
Her visit is part of a 100-city tour hosted by Democrats to highlight their opposition to tax legislation passed late last year. They say millions of low-income Americans will pay more while the richest 1 percent get huge tax breaks.
The state Republican Party issue a statement saying the legislation positively impacts millions of Americans, including thousands of Arizonans.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
