Florida man turned apartment into shooting range, cops say. Neighbors woke to a bang.

It was a terrifying — and deafening — wake-up call.
A couple in Cape Coral, Fla., was lying in bed Sunday morning when a loud bang startled them awake, according to police. When the couple looked around, they found a large bullet hole in their headboard, police said. It was alarmingly close to where their heads had been just moments before.
There was also a hole in the mirror of a dresser at the foot of their bed, as well as more bullet holes in the couple’s living room, Cape Coral police said in a news release.
And it didn’t take long for officers to find the source of the gunfire: Next door neighbor Ivan Bakh, 61, was responsible for the shooting, according to police. He’d turned his home into what they described as “an indoor gun range.”
Police found thick books taped together and propped on a shelf in Bakh’s apartment when they searched the residence, police said. And on the books, someone had drawn a target using red marker.
Three rounds had hit the red target on the thick stack of books, police said, with one to two rounds penetrating the stack. The books were positioned against the wall shared with the couple who had awoken to gunfire, police said.
Police found a 9mm casing in the residence, as well as a 9mm Glock with unspent rounds that matched the spent casing found in Bakh’s hallway.
Bakh was arrested on suspicion of shooting into a dwelling and reckless discharge of a firearm in a public or private place, police said. He was then taken to the Lee County Jail.
Bakh is set to be arraigned March 9, the Fort Myers News-Press reports.
He is being held without bond, according to Lee County Jail records.
When a News-Press reporter went to the apartment Monday, no one was home. But there were stickers with National Rifle Association and Marine Corps logos affixed to the window of a unit where an envelope addressed to Bakh was found, the newspaper reports.
