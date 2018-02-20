He was 20, she was 22 and they knew he was dying. Their marriage was 2 wonderful days

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:31 Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:36 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 2:12 Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:49 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 4:01 Detecting a Kilonova explosion 0:32 Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 1:03 Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Alex W. Guerrero of Fort Mill married Morgan Gaile Krohn Guerrero on Feb. 13 despite Alex having terminal cancer. Alex, 20, died Friday less than three days after the couple wed in his parents living room in Fort Mill. Morgan said that the couple wanted to be married and despite Alex's terminal illness, they decided to get married after becoming engaged Jan. 28. Morgan said "They wanted to be a couple forever," so were married before Alex died. By Andrew Dys Herald columnist

