Uber Eats driver is on the run after man who ordered dinner is shot and killed, cops say

By Lindsey Bever

The Washington Post

February 19, 2018 11:41 AM

Authorities say they are searching for an Uber Eats driver suspected in connection with a fatal shooting over the weekend in Atlanta.

Atlanta police said the driver, who has not been publicly identified, made a meal delivery late Saturday night in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood. During the transaction, police said, a customer was shot and killed, and the driver fled the scene.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made, the police said.

Officers responded to the scene about 11:30 p.m. Saturday as the victim was being rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police said he had multiple gunshot wounds and later died of his injuries.

Witnesses told police that the victim, identified Monday by the medical examiner as 30-year-old Ryan Thornton, had used Uber’s food delivery service to order a meal. Witnesses said that when the delivery arrived, the victim met the driver and received his order; as he walked away, “words may have been exchanged” between the two, police said in a statement.

Police said shots were fired from the delivery vehicle, a white Volkswagen, striking Thornton. The driver then drove away, police said.

An Uber spokesperson said that the company is cooperating with investigators. “We are shocked and saddened by this news,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are working with the Atlanta Police Department, and our hearts go out to the families of those involved.”

