Passenger says teen driver panicked, hit the gas outside NSA

FILE - In this file image made from video and provided by WUSA TV-9, authorities investigate the scene of a shooting at Fort Meade, Md. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. A passenger in the vehicle that was fired on outside the National Security Agency campus says the unlicensed teen driver made a wrong turn, panicked and hit the gas. Passenger Javonte Alhajie Brown said on Friday, Feb. 16, that the 17-year-old driver was following GPS directions to reach a friend’s house in a Maryland suburb. But he turned onto a restricted-access road that leads to the top-secret installation. WUSA TV-9 via AP)