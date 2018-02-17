Florida school shooter drew a Nazi symbol and cut himself but was found to be stable

Nikolas Cruz had just broken up with his girlfriend, who had been cheating on him, and he’d gotten into a fight with another boy. He’d drawn a “Nazi symbol” on his book bag. And Broward mental health authorities were worried that his chronic depression was worsening.
It was Aug. 28, 2016, and Cruz — who since has admitted to perpetrating one of the worse school shootings in U.S. history — took to his arms with a knife.
“Mr. Cruz was on Snapchat cutting both of his arms,” the Florida Department of Children & Families’ abuse hotline was told at 1:48 p.m. “Mr. Cruz has fresh cuts on both his arms. Mr. Cruz stated he plans to go out and buy a gun.”
In the short report, Cruz, then 18, was listed as an “alleged victim” of medical neglect and inadequate supervision; his adoptive mother, then-68-year-old Lynda Cruz, the “alleged perpetrator.”
DCF’s investigation was completed the following Nov. 12. The agency concluded that Cruz had not been mistreated by his mother, and that he was receiving adequate care from a counselor at Henderson Mental Health, and was attending school.
“Henderson came out and assessed the [victim and] found him to be stable enough not to be hospitalized,” the report said.
Cruz had been diagnosed with autism, a neurological disorder that often leads to social awkwardness and isolation, and attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
The three-page report detailing Cruz’s encounter with DCF in Aug. 2016 was released after the agency filed a request Friday asking a Broward Circuit Judge to make its history with the family public. Following the massacre, DCF wrote, much of Cruz’s confidential history was revealed: that he had been adopted, that he had a lengthy history of mental illness, that DCF had investigated his safety. Some of the information in the “public domain,” DCF wrote, was inaccurate.
Michael Alessandri, a clinical professor of psychology at the University of Miami, cautioned that Cruz’s diagnosis of autism should not be viewed as a cause of his attack at Stoneman Douglas High.
“It is a terrible, terrible tragedy,” said Alessandri, who is the executive director of U.M.’s Center for Autism and Related Disabilities. “I can assure you that autism is not what pulled the trigger for this young man,” he added. “This is unquestionably an issue of mental illness. Autism is not that. It is a social communication disorder, not a violent disorder.”
Cruz, now 19, has been charged with 17 counts of first-degree murder in connection with Wednesday's massacre at Stoneman Douglas High.
He arrived at the school in an Uber, wearing a dark hat and carrying a black bag that contained an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. He walked the halls, firing randomly at students and teachers. Then he left on foot, blending in with panicked students, stopping at a Walmart, where he bought a drink and visited a McDonald’s. Spotted by a deputy while walking the street, he was taken down and arrested.
His lawyers have said he plans to plead guilty if prosecutors will take the death penalty off the table.
