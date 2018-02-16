There’s an issue with Apple’s new HQ, and some workers don’t see it coming, reports say

There’s a whole lot of glass at Apple’s new headquarters in Cupertino, California.
Shaped like a ring, the 2.8 million square-foot facility is filled with transparent walls and doors to help encourage employees to work with one another, Chief Design Officer Jonathan Ive told Wired.
“While it is a technical marvel to make glass at this scale, that’s not the achievement,” Ive said. “The achievement is to make a building where so many people can connect and collaborate and walk and talk.”
Here’s a video tour of the massive building, created to support around 13,000 employees, according to the Associated Press.
Never miss a local story.
But along the way, Apple’s so-called Spaceship Campus, which has 45-foot-tall panels of safety glass for walls, has run into a problem — employees keep running into the glass, according to MarketWatch.
Employees started to work at the HQ at the beginning of this year, sources told MarketWatch , and by Jan. 2 two different people had walked face-first into glass doors. Local emergency services were called but no one was taken to the hospital, according to records obtained by MarketWatch.
Sources also confirmed the problem to Bloomberg, which reported that employees at the futuristic headquarters are often on their iPhones when they collide with see-through surfaces.
It’s become such a problem that some people at the headquarters tried to put Post-It notes on glass doors, Bloomberg reported. Those notes didn’t last long, as they reportedly didn’t mesh well with the building’s aesthetic.
The abundance of glass could actually break a California law that says, “Employees shall be protected against the hazard of walking through glass by barriers or by conspicuous durable markings.”
However, a source told Bloomberg that there are markings on the glass doors, which could ward off potential legal trouble.
A spokeswoman for Apple declined comment to both MarketWatch and Bloomberg.
But people on Twitter aren’t shying away from giving their own opinion.
Apple Park is designed to provide the best working environment. At Apple Park, employees working on tough problems don’t hit a brick wall.— Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) February 16, 2018
They hit a glass one.
Like birds, Apple employees keep crashing into the giant panels of glass in its new headquarters https://t.co/xziHJpVHeU— Tom Gara (@tomgara) February 16, 2018
The next building update will fix all these issues.— T.Zondi (@EzeeT) February 16, 2018
I've heard of 'breaking the glass ceiling' but this is crazy!— Daniel Lund (@Daniel_Lund) February 16, 2018
"Apple's Excellence in Design Leads to Employees Smacking Into Glass Walls." Excellence.— Paul Thurrott (@thurrott) February 16, 2018
Google: Nobody could possibly screw Glass up more than us— Dan Kaminsky (@dakami) February 16, 2018
Apple: Hold my beer
Microsoft: Maybe leave windows to the experts https://t.co/v0ua2kIEv5
People are walking into the glass walls at Apple HQ— Skeezard (@Skeezard) February 16, 2018
Guess it must be full
OF WINDOWS
*fanfare confetti the most intense laugh track ever recorded*
People are walking into glass doors at the new Apple headquarters— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) February 16, 2018
In fairness, they’re getting around using Apple maps
Comments