Man walks into a gas station in a see-through night gown. He wasn't wearing underwear

Police arrested a 58-year-old man after he allegedly walked inside a gas station wearing a see-through women’s night gown, exposing his genitals on Valentine’s Day.
Police charged Randall Craig Miller, of Galivants Ferry, with indecent exposure, online records show.
According to an incident report, police were called to the Scotchman gas station, located at 3802 Highway 17 South, around 5:40 a.m on Wednesday.
When an officer arrived, an employee said Miller pulled up to the store in a gold convertible, then allegedly entered the store wearing a see-through gown that exposed his genitals, the report says.
Police say after the employee told Miller to leave the store, he said he didn’t want to leave without his Mountain Dew drink.
While another officer was on the way to the Scotchman, dispatch advised that Miller left in a gold Chrysler Sebring convertible. After he found a vehicle matching that description, he conducted a traffic stop.
“As I approached the vehicle, I observed the driver, Mr. Miller, attempting to put on clothes,” the officer wrote in the report. “I noticed he was wearing a see-through female night gown with no underwear.”
When the officer asked if Miller was at the Scotchman a few minutes beforehand, he admitted he was, according to police.
Police then arrested Miller and transported him to the North Myrtle Beach jail.
He remains in jail as of Thursday afternoon.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
