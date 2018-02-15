A somber Trump tells children they are ‘never alone’ in wake of Florida school shooting

A day after a mass shooting at a Florida high school, a somber President Donald Trump spoke directly to the nation’s children Thursday, urging them to seek help if they feel “lost, alone, confused or even scared.”
“I want you to know that you are never alone and you never will be,” Trump said. “You have people who care about you, who love you and who will do anything at all to protect you.”
Trump announced he would travel to Parkland, Fla., to comfort the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School community but did not provide a date. He plans to visit his club in nearby Palm Beach this weekend.
In his first remarks about the shooting, Trump addressed mental health but steered clear of the contentious debate over gun control that has raged in Washington for years with little action.
“It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference,” he said.
Trump said he would meet with the nation’s governors and attorneys general this month to talk about how to make schools safer. “We are committed to working with state and local leaders to help secure our schools and tackle the difficult issue of mental health,” he said.
Trump said he has spoken with Florida Gov. Rick Scott, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel to offer federal resources.
To every parent, teacher, and child who is hurting so badly, we are here for you, whatever you need, whatever we can do, to ease your pain. We are all joined together as one American family, and your suffering is our burden also
President Donald Trump
In his speech, Trump addressed what he called a “nation in grief” from the Diplomatic Room at the White House. Vice President Mike Pence, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino accompanied him and stood in the doorway as he read from a teleprompter.
“Today, we mourn for all of those who lost their lives,” he said. “We comfort the grieving and the wounded. And we hurt for the entire community of Parkland, Florida that is now in shock, in pain, and searching for answers.”
A 19-year-old former student has been charged with killing 17 at the school just as students were being dismissed at the end of the school day Wednesday. At least 15 others were injured.
My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2018
Democratic members of Congress immediately called on Trump and Republican leaders in the House and Senate to pass laws that would keep dangerous guns out of the hands of would-be criminals.
“We cannot as citizens accept this as some new normal,” Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., said.
But Trump did not mention any specific policy changes, including those on gun regulations or laws, in his brief, somber statement though his administration has quietly loosened firearms restrictions in the United States.
His administration has backed a pair of National Rifle Association-supported bills in Congress that would allow Americans to carry concealed firearms from state to state — bypassing a confusing patchwork of laws — and making it easier and cheaper to purchase silencers.
Hours before he spoke, Trump tweeted: “So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!” He was immediately accused by some on social media of blaming the teenage victims.
Christine Hunschofsky, the mayor of Parkland, reacted to Trump’s tweet after it was read to her on CNN Thursday. “If a solution was simple for these things, we would have found one already,” she said.
Trump last year signed a bill behind closed doors that killed an Obama-era regulation that required the government to add to the no-buy list people whom the Social Security Administration has deemed eligible for mental disability payments. It added about 75,000 to the list of those subject to FBI background checks before buying a gun.
It’s unlikely the rule that was put into force in December would have prevented alleges shooter Nikolas Cruz from purchasing the semi-automatic rifle he allegedly used, but its rollback demonstrates how difficult it has been for politicians to reach consensus on how to keep troubled individuals from acquiring weapons.
Obama proposed the regulation shortly after 26 people, most first-graders, were killed in Newtown, Conn.in December 2012. It barred people receiving Social Security checks for mental illnesses and those flagged as unable to handle their financial affairs from buying guns.
Gun rights advocates vehemently opposed the rule on grounds it violated the Second Amendment, citing studies showing that the percentage of mentally ill people with violent tendencies is no higher than in the general population. Gun control backers called it a step toward ensuring that the background check system was linked to a complete database of those afflicted with mental health problems.
No child, no teacher, should ever be in danger in an American school. No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning
President Donald Trump
Last year, Trump became the first president to address the NRA annual meeting in more than three decades, pledging to repay gun owners for helping to win the White House.
The NRA was a strong backer of Trump from the start, unlike most traditional conservative organizations, many of which were leery of the brash businessman-turned-reality-TV-host and political novice. It endorsed him earlier than it had other candidates in previous years and became one of his top donors, with $30 million in contributions and TV ads that targeted his opponent.
His predecessor, Barack Obama, often spoke after some of the nation’s most deadly mass shootings, but Trump has not. He did address the nation after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip Oct. 1.
Trump has also ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings and grounds and signed a proclamation in honor of the victims.
“Our nation grieves with those who have lost loved ones in the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida,” the proclamation states.
Trump is scheduled to spend the President’s Day weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, less than an hour from Parkland. He canceled a speech about infrastructure planned for Friday near Orlando.
For now, the president said the focus should be on grieving and healing.
“Always, but especially today, let us hold our loved ones close, let us pray for healing and for peace, and let us come together as one nation to wipe away the tears and strive for a much better tomorrow,” he said.
Alex Daugherty and Greg Gordon contributed.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
