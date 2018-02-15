Diners eat at a Waffle House restaurant decorated for Valentine’s Day in Atlanta on Wednesday. In Provo, Utah, police posted Wednesday on Facebook to relate the story of man arrested on warrants Tuesday who proposed to his girlfriend from the back of a patrol car. She said yes.
National

He asked his girlfriend to marry him – from the back of a police car

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 15, 2018 07:53 AM

It seemed like a routine traffic stop Tuesday in Provo, Utah, even when Officer Courtney Manwaring discovered one man had a warrant out for his arrest.

But when the man, safely stowed in the back of Manwaring’s police car, asked to speak to his girlfriend, the case took a twist.

“The man professed his love for the woman and asked her to marry him,” Provo police reported Wednesday on Facebook. “They both cried and she said yes.”

Perhaps not as romantic as a windswept mountaintop or an ocean beach at sunset, but it seemed to work out for the couple.

“Lots of old cops think they have seen it all, but that’s a new one on us,” police wrote, praising Manwaring for “treating people with dignity.”

Police declined to identify the couple. “We want them to move past yesterday’s arrest and have long and happy lives,” officers wrote. “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

In a later comment on the post, Provo police noted: “There is a line in the famous opera Carmen by Georges Bizet. It’s the theme of the opera actually. ‘Love is a gypsy child who knows no law.’ Seems appropriate, right?”

