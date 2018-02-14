His corpse sat in his home for years, cops say. Neighbors thought he was ‘secluded’

Their 68-year-old neighbor didn’t get out much, according to Newport News, Virginia, residents.
“He was very secluded,” a neighbor told WTKR. “He didn’t want to be bothered with a bunch of people.”
On Saturday, police found out why. He had been dead for “multiple years,” Officer Brandon Maynard, Newport News police spokesman, told the Daily Press. Police had gone to the home after being asked to check on the man’s welfare and found his body inside.
There were no signs of foul play, and his death does not appear to be suspicious, reported WAVY.
“We didn’t smell anything,” a neighbor told WTVR. “Nothing was off.”
Neighbors told WTKR they thought the man, who lived alone but had family in California, had moved away or had entered a nursing home. One neighbor said he had last seen the man two years ago. Court documents identify the homeowner as Charles Rafkind, 68, the station reported.
