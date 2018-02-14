A man out for a walk finds a pile of dogs shot in the head. Then he kept finding more

“You want to talk about horrific, to me this is horrific.”
That’s what an Upstate South Carolina man said about the awful discovery he made Tuesday morning while out for a walk.
Fifteen dead dogs were found dead in a Laurens County community, by Mickey Fortin.
All of the dogs were chihuahuas and all of them appeared to have been shot, said Laurens County Animal Control supervisor Giles Gilmer, greenvilleonline.com reported.
The chihuahuas discovered in Gray Court had been shot in the head and had been dead for 10 to 12 hours, Gilmer said, according to wyff4.com.
“To me it’s devastating, Fortin said in the Facebook video. “I can’t believe someone would do something like this.”
Fortin made his discovery around 10:30 a.m., first finding the carcasses of four dead Chihuahuas in a pile.
After calling 911, Fortin said he continued to walk and found two larger dogs and a second pile of dead Chihuahuas. The large dogs had been dead for some time, and vultures had begun to go after the carcasses, according to wyff4.com.
“If that’s not insanity, I don’t know what is?” Fortin said in a video he posted on Facebook after discovering 11 dead dogs. “This is a bad day to see this much death with all these animals. I love dogs.”
Later in the afternoon, around 2 p.m., an additional four dogs were found, making a total of 15 dead chihuahuas, greenvilleonline.com reported.
Fortin closed his video, saying “I gotta go, this place stinks. Smells of death.”
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the dogs’ deaths.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or click or tap here for the link.
