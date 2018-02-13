Her crashed car was found empty. Hundreds of people refused to let her die in the woods

It was morning when the missing woman's son spotted her mangled car crashed 20 feet down an embankment on the side of the road.
Lisa Holman, 45, had been missing since the previous night. Now her son and her sister, driving around the Alabama woods in Shelby County, thought they had found her - in the worst possible way.
But as Holman's sister Kathy Caufield ordered Holman's son to call 911 and ran to the car, she realized her sister wasn't in the car. It was abandoned.
"I fell down the hill trying to get to her,'' Caufield told AL.com. "I finally ripped the (car) door open and she's not in there."
Never miss a local story.
The discovery kickstarted a search through the central Alabama woods that brought together firefighters, sheriff's deputies, police officers and hundreds of volunteers.
Workers fanned out along County Road 36 and through the woods on Feb. 10. The Vestavia Hills Fire Department deployed a drone that scanned the tree canopy, hoping to catch sight of the hot pink sweater Holman was last spotted wearing.
Storms moved through the area, and it was soggy, wet work, but it ultimately came up with no answers.
The search was called off Saturday night, but started anew Sunday morning after the Pelham Police Department called in outside resources and search dogs
The search began the next morning around 7 a.m.
Two hours later, Holman was finally found - cold, exhausted and hurt from the crash, but otherwise safe. She had been missing, alone and injured in the rain, for about 35 hours.
'We are thankful to serve a community where help and support is offered at a moments notice. We are so happy this situation had a good ending," the Pelham Police Department wrote on Facebook after her rescue.
"I want to personally thank everyone involved in the search for Lisa Holman. This was a true community effort ... from surrounding law enforcement agencies, to fire and rescue, to search teams, and volunteers. I also want to thank local media outlets for sharing Lisa’s story with you."
Holman's sister Kathy told AL.com Holman was coming back from a visit with a friend when she lost control of her car and slid down the embankment. She wasn't able to exit the vehicle normally, so she crawled through the back door, fighting through the pain of cracked ribs, a lacerated spleen a fractured vertebrae and a broken clavicle.
Holman's friend Amy Miller told CBS 42 that's when, dazed, Holman left her car and tried to walk for help, but got turned around. When she tried to get back to her car, she couldn't find it. She was lost.
The next day, she huddled underneath a rock overhang to get away from the rain, praying the whole time for help. She stayed there, waiting for help. With a community's help, it came.
On Sunday afternoon, her family released a statement to media, volunteers and law enforcement.
"Needless to say, the last two days have been very emotional for our family; Lisa’s rescue Sunday morning was definitely an answered prayer," they wrote. "Her ability to withstand these injuries, the weather conditions, and the length of time in the woods is a testament to her resiliency."
The family thanked the combined efforts of the Pelham Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Shelby County Sherriff's Office, alongside "literally hundreds of volunteers" who came to help and "thousands of others lifting the entire effort up through prayer."
One of those volunteers, Ryan, was photographed walking barefoot down the road. Brian Nethery said he had given his jacket, socks and boots to Holman to keep her warm as she walked out of the woods.
"Today gave me hope in humanity. Hundreds of people selflessly and without hesitation put their lives on hold for one, but to us that one was our daughter, our mom, our wife, and our friend. Ryan gave up his jacket and his shoes to Lisa. He walked out of the woods, through the briars, through the mud and back up the hill with his head down so humbly," Nethery wrote.
Colman is now safe and recovering in the hospital, and Police Chief Larry Palmer said he was glad she was back and okay.
"We're lucky and glad to have her back,'' the chief told AL.com. "I think we witnessed a miracle."
Comments