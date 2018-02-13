Humongous boar nicknamed ‘pigzilla’ invokes fear and awe in shocking video

A lot of people have thoughts about “pigzilla.”

A video posted to Facebook last Tuesday shows a gigantic boar going through a trash bin with a trio of offspring by its side.

The post has been shared more than 6,000 times and has amassed about 1,000 comments.

It’s not officially known where the video was taken — but comments on the post suggest the trash bin was outside a primary school in Hong Kong, CBS News reported.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Just take a look at that thing.

I've never seen a Pig this big before. pic.twitter.com/oI3NeEaYRR — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 13, 2018

Some people are scared.

Honestly, I’m petrified. — Emily Dill (@EmilyErinDill) February 13, 2018

Soooooo huge. Omg — VickyFISH (@vickyfish) February 13, 2018

Wtf that pig is huge — Brannan Ramirez (@over1sbk) February 13, 2018

That..is..terrifying o.o — Ricky Nelson (@Medlock1987) February 13, 2018

Others cracked jokes.

Lots of bacon there pic.twitter.com/Wr9boym4cO — SonsOfHalifax (@SonsOfHalifax) February 13, 2018

Stop subtweeting me — Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) February 13, 2018

The Godzilla sequel is looking really good — Jessica Lynn Carlson (@JessLCarlson) February 13, 2018

If there isn’t a band named Pigzilla by noon tomorrow then rock really is dead. https://t.co/R6L8R6wDcJ — Brandon Rush (@BrandonRush) February 13, 2018

A few were relieved the beast wasn’t closer to home.

*reading article and spots “Hong Kong”* pic.twitter.com/o6e1Ktee1H — тнє вℓα¢к ѕтяιρє (@TheBlackStripe_) February 13, 2018

Of course, there are critters over here in the States that could give you some reason for concern. Look no further than Nutria, rodents that are native to South America and can grow up to 2 feet long and 20 pounds. Oh, and that doesn’t include the 12-inch tail.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife sent out a warning about these “rodents of unusual size” that have been spreading in the San Joaquin Valley.

And if that isn’t enough for you, check out this humongous alligator from Florida.

This truly massive alligator was spotted casually walking across a path in Central Florida. The locals call it "Hunchback." pic.twitter.com/rBMt6JwtQ4 — CNN (@CNN) January 17, 2017

No word on whether “pigzilla” or the gator would win in a fight.