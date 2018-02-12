Milwaukee prosecutors charge jail staff in inmate's death

This undated photo taken by Kimberly Perry shows Terrill Thomas, left, and his son Terrill Barnes. Prosecutors charged three Milwaukee County jail staffers on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, for their role in the dehydration death of Thomas, who spent a week without water. The charges come almost a year after jurors recommended jail staff should be liable after prosecutors presented them with evidence. The investigation revealed Thomas had water to his cell shut off as punishment for flooding it in April 2016. Kimberly Perry via AP)