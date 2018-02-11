She had a baby at 12 and was told her life was ruined. This is how she turned out

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use Pause 1:31 Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:36 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 2:12 Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:49 Are 'leafers' really a thing? 4:01 Detecting a Kilonova explosion 0:32 Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 1:03 Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sharonda Jenkins of Ridgeland shares a portion of her essay she wrote while attending Denmark Technical College in Denmark, South Carolina, while earning a practical nursing degree. Jenkins had a baby when she was 12, kept and raised the child and has now earned her LPN when she was told she'd never amount to anything. Drew Martin Staff video

