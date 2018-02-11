They quit their jobs and sold everything to buy a boat and sail away. It sank on Day 2

A couple who abandoned their workaday lives to buy a sailboat for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure instead lost almost everything when it sank on day two of their journey off Florida.
News outlets report that Tanner Broadwell, Nikki Walsh and their pet pug escaped injury when the 28-foot boat hit something and capsized Wednesday in the Gulf of Mexico near Madeira Beach.
But the couple says just about everything else on the boat floated away.
“I sold everything I had to do this,” Broadwell said, according to the Tampa Bay Times, “and I lost everything in a matter of 20 minutes.”
Never miss a local story.
Broadwell and Walsh said they planned to escape modern life on the sailboat after leaving Breckenridge, Colorado, last year.
Now Broadwell says they have no jobs, no savings and no place to go.
“Everything I’ve worked for, everything I’ve owned since I was a child, I brought with me. It’s just floating away and there’s nothing I can do,” Walsh said, according to WFTS.
Local boat captains say sandbars often shift in the channel in John’s Pass where the sailboat capsized.
The couple had no sailing experience and no insurance on the boat, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Not only will the boat never sail again, but the couple will have to pay to get it removed from the Gulf. That could cost up to $10,000, the Times reported. They paid $5,000 for the 28-foot-boat, according to the Times.
"How do I have everything...and end up in a s----- hotel with nothing?" https://t.co/eNhLds6p3U— Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) February 11, 2018
Comments