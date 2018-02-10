Jocelyn Morffi’s wedding.
Jocelyn Morffi’s wedding. Billy Corben
Jocelyn Morffi’s wedding. Billy Corben

National

This teacher married her girlfriend. Then she was fired by her Catholic school.

By Kyra Gurney

kgurney@miamiherald.com

February 10, 2018 08:27 AM

Parents at a Miami Catholic school are demanding answers after a beloved teacher was fired just days after marrying her partner.

First-grade teacher Jocelyn Morffi lost her job at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School on Thursday, the day after she returned from her wedding in the Florida Keys.

“This weekend I married the love of my life and unfortunately I was terminated from my job as a result,” Morffi said in a post on social media. “In their eyes I’m not the right kind of Catholic for my choice in partner.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wedding
First-grade teacher Jocelyn Morffi (left) with her wife, Natasha Hass. Morffi was fired from her job at a Miami Catholic school days after the couple married.
Courtesy of Natasha Hass

Parents learned of the firing in a letter they received from the school on Thursday evening, which did not give a reason for the decision. On Friday morning, roughly 20 parents gathered at Sts. Peter and Paul to demand an explanation from the school principal.

“We were extremely livid. They treated her like a criminal, they didn’t even let her get her things out of her classroom,” said Cintia Cini, parent of one of the children in Morffi’s class. Cini said that the parents hadn’t known Morffi was gay, but did not care about her sexual orientation. “Our only concern was the way she was with our children, the way she taught our children and this woman by far was one of the best teachers out there,” she said.

Letter
A letter sent to parents at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School notifying them that Jocelyn Morffi had been fired.

The principal spoke to each of the parents individually but would not give them a reason for the firing, Cini said.

Sts. Peter and Paul did not respond to a request for comment. Archdiocese of Miami spokeswoman Mary Ross Agosta confirmed that Morffi had been fired, but would not elaborate on the reasons except to say that the teacher had broken her contract. Agosta said it was the archdiocese’s policy not to discuss personnel matters.

“As a teacher in a Catholic school their responsibility is partly for the spiritual growth of the children,” Agosta said. “One has to understand that in any corporation, institution or organization there are policies and procedures and teachings and traditions that are adhered to. If something along the way does not continue to stay within that contract, then we have no other choice.”

After judges in Florida lifted the state’s ban on same-sex marriage in 2015, Archbishop Thomas Wenski sent a memo to employees reminding them of the Archdiocese of Miami’s policy. All employees, including school teachers, are considered church representatives and are expected to abide by Catholic teachings, the memo said. Any conduct “inconsistent” with that could result in disciplinary action, including termination.

Florida does not have a statewide law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. A Miami-Dade County ordinance that protects LGBT residents from discrimination exempts religious institutions from certain provisions.

“I think it’s shocking that in this day and age this continues to happen in South Florida,” said Tony Lima, executive director of the South Florida LGBT rights group SAVE. “It’s important to continue educating the community that this kind of stuff happens in this day and age. But it’s even more important to pass comprehensive statewide protections.”

post
First-grade teacher Jocelyn Morffi’s post on social media says she was fired because of her sexual orientation.

Morffi worked for Sts. Peter and Paul for almost seven years. She also coached basketball and ran a volunteer organization, called #teachHope70x7, that takes students around the downtown Miami area on weekends to distribute meals to the homeless, said Morffi’s friend Katerina Reyes-Gutierrez.

Morffi married her partner of two years last weekend and returned to work on Wednesday, Reyes-Gutierrez said. She was called into the principal’s office that afternoon and told that she had to resign. Morffi refused, according to Reyes-Gutierrez, and was fired the next day. She was not given a reason for the termination, Reyes-Gutierrez said. Morffi did not respond to a request for comment.

Most of the people who commented on Morffi’s social media post expressed outrage, but a few people said they agreed with the school’s decision.

“It’s the Catholic church and they don’t allow lesbians nevermind gay marriage,” one person said. “When you’re working for a business, as in this case, a Catholic owned school, you have to play by their rules.”

IMG_1246
Parents at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School spoke to the media about their concerns on Friday, February 9.
Courtesy of Katerina Reyes-Gutierrez

Parents at Sts. Peter and Paul said they will continue to protest the decision.

“We were completely outraged, all of the parents,” said Samantha Mills, whose child was in Morffi’s class last year. “This teacher in particular has made such a contribution to the school. She never imposes her personal beliefs on others. She just does everything in love. She has a way of teaching that is so amazing.”

One parent, Valentina Simon, said she considered withdrawing her child from the school when she heard that Morffi had been fired based on her sexual orientation. “This is really bad,” said Simon. “It can’t be that in 2018 ... they still do this type of thing.”

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

A 12-year-old Mormon girl named Savannah came out as a lesbian to her church in Utah on May 7. “I do believe he [God] made me this way on purpose. No part of me is a mistake," she said to her church congregation. YouTube/NewNameNoah via Storyful

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video