A pizza from a Little Caesars in Indianapolis was found to have mouse poop in it, state health officials confirmed.
A pizza from a Little Caesars in Indianapolis was found to have mouse poop in it, state health officials confirmed. Screenshot from Johnathan McNeil’s Facebook
A pizza from a Little Caesars in Indianapolis was found to have mouse poop in it, state health officials confirmed. Screenshot from Johnathan McNeil’s Facebook

National

They were about to eat a Little Caesars pizza — until seeing ‘doo-doo looking stuff’

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

February 09, 2018 08:19 AM

Pizza toppings can prove to be a contentious topic for many. Some love pineapple on their pizza, for example, while others absolutely hate it.

But one Indiana couple say they received an unexpected ingredient in their Little Caesars pizza that no one wants: mouse poop. Johnathan McNeil told Fox 59 that his girlfriend checked out their pizza once they left the fast food joint on Tuesday and noticed “doo-doo looking stuff.”

He took the pizza back, according to the Indianapolis Star, and alerted police about the alleged crappy crust prepared at the 2181 N. Meridian St. location in Indianapolis.

McNeil posted two pictures of the pizza on Facebook.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Derek Trackwell, a Marion County Health Department supervisor, said a lab test confirmed that mouse droppings were in the pizza.

“There was a good amount. It was very obvious that there were numerous mouse droppings in the pizza,” he told the Star. “It’s not very often that we run into that amount of evidence of mouse droppings in a food product.”

“Fortunately,” he continued, “they did not consume any of it.”

The Little Caesars had its license suspended Tuesday by state health inspectors, who said the pizza shop brought in an exterminator and sanitized the entire restaurant before it reopened on Wednesday, according to ABC6.

“They cooperated with us, they worked with us … they cleaned everything they needed to do,” Janelle Kaufman, from the county health department, told Fox59.

The pizza shop will be monitored more carefully by health officials in the future, ABC6 reported. All three outlets reported that management at the Little Caesars declined to comment.

McNeil told Fox59 that this experience proves “people should check their food and be very cautious about what they’re eating.”

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

1 in 6 Americans get sick from eating contaminated food each year. Your kitchen is filled with food safety tools that, when used properly, can keep you and your loved ones healthy. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video