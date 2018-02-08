National

He burglarized a neighbor, and when she took back her TV, he called 911, police say

By Don Sweeney

February 08, 2018 07:11 AM

When his neighbor walked off with a television he’d recently acquired, Jason M. Tschanz called 911.

But when a Spokane Valley, Wash., deputy discovered that the woman had reclaimed a TV that Tschanz had stolen from her, he was the one who ended up in handcuffs, according to the Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Department.

Tschanz, 46, told the deputy who responded to his 911 call on Sunday afternoon that he had purchased a television, Xbox and other items from a neighbor shortly before the man went to jail. Tschanz said the neighbor’s girlfriend had come to his apartment earlier Sunday while he was away and took back the television, deputies said.

The woman, however, told the deputy that she and her boyfriend had caught Tschanz trying to break into their apartment a few weeks earlier. After going out for a few hours earlier Sunday, she had returned and found the television and other items missing, officers said. She went to Tschanz’s apartment, where his daughter let her in, and took back the television.

Her boyfriend, still in jail, also confirmed to the deputy that he had not sold anything to Tschanz, according to the Sheriff’s Department. After further questioning, Tschanz admitted stealing the TV and other items, the rest of which were also recovered from his apartment, deputies said. He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary.

Sometimes the "perfect crime" doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

