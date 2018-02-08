More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Mark Hoffer / The Star-Telegram
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Mark Hoffer / The Star-Telegram

National

They knocked on her door with ski masks on. She hid with her baby and called 911.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

February 08, 2018 05:49 AM

HIALEAH, FLORIDA

When two men knocked on the door of her Hialeah home, the woman grabbed her 3-month-old baby, hid in a room and called police.

“I don’t think anyone comes to visit someone with a ski mask on,” the unidentified woman told WSVN7.

The two men made their way into the house at about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 5300 block of West Fourth Lane, Hialeah police say.

As police arrived, the men took off, running through yards — unaware that surveillance cameras captured their getaway. Police later identified the pair as Elijan Harrell, 23, and Walter Washington, 36.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police first caught up with Freddy Dilogene, 22, who the department says served as the lookout and was waiting in a getaway car. Dilogene, according to police, was on pre-trial diversion and has had previous run-ins with the law, including grand theft of a vehicle and resisting arrest without violence.

Meanwhile, police set up a perimeter and took Harrell into custody, the department said. Harrell, who is a convicted felon on probation, has a history of arrests ranging from aggravated assault with a firearm to robbery by sudden snatching, according to police.

After an exhaustive search, which included Hialeah’s K-9 Unit, Washington was found, police said. Washington, who was released from jail in December 2017 after serving time for burglary and grand theft, has been arrested in the past on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and carrying a concealed firearm, police said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video