Glenda Maria Cruz posted on Facebook that her son looked as if he had his eyebrows waxed at a Pasco, Wash., daycare center.
Glenda Maria Cruz posted on Facebook that her son looked as if he had his eyebrows waxed at a Pasco, Wash., daycare center. Glenda Maria Cruz Facebook
Glenda Maria Cruz posted on Facebook that her son looked as if he had his eyebrows waxed at a Pasco, Wash., daycare center. Glenda Maria Cruz Facebook

National

Toddlers’ eyebrows were waxed without permission at a daycare, parents say

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

February 07, 2018 05:50 AM

The state of Washington and the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties are investigating claims that a toddler’s eyebrows were waxed while in daycare.

Alyssa Salgado, 19, said she dropped her 2-year-old daughter off Thursday morning at the daycare operated by the club in Pasco.

When she picked the child up later, a patch of skin between the child’s eyebrows was red, and it appeared eyebrow hairs were removed, she said.

Salgado’s Facebook post about her daughter has been shared more than 17,000 times and has received hundreds of comments.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The Boys and Girls Club takes these allegations seriously and will work to support the investigation process,” the nonprofit said in a statement released Monday.

The organization said it is “committed to operating safe and supportive programs” and “has been recognized for providing quality programs serving youth of all ages.”

The daycare operates in space on the Columbia Basin College campus that is rented by the Pasco School District for its New Horizons High School students.

About 270 students attend the alternative high school that moved into a renovated building on campus this school year.

Another student, Glenda Maria Cruz, also posted on Facebook that her son looked as if he had his eyebrows waxed at the same center on the same day.

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

The state of Washington and the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties are investigating claims that a toddler’s eyebrows were waxed while in daycare. A second mother, Glenda Maria Cruz, has made a similar complaint. She posted on Facebook that her son looked as if he had his eyebrows waxed at the same center on the same day. Glenda Maria Cruz

Officials with the Boys & Girls Club and the Washington Department of Early Learning confirmed Monday that they are investigating the allegations.

Brian Ace, executive director with the Boys & Girls Club, did not provide any more details about the investigation.

The Department of Early Learning said no valid complaints had been filed against the daycare, licensed under the name Boys and Girls Club New Horizons Nursery, since its most current license was issued in 2012.

Frank Ordway, the department’s assistant director, wasn’t able to talk about the investigation but said the complaint is unusual.

The agency’s local office will normally handle investigations in which children are not in danger. Child Protective Services would handle cases where a child faces dangerous conditions.

Normally investigations by the department take one to two months, he said.

Salgado said she has not returned to classes because she does not have other childcare.

“I just want them to figure out who did this to my daughter,” she said. “I don’t feel comfortable leaving my children there.”

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries 2:12

Turning 90 and still happily bagging groceries

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Are 'leafers' really a thing? 1:49

Are 'leafers' really a thing?

Detecting a Kilonova explosion 4:01

Detecting a Kilonova explosion

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision 0:32

Jets and debris from a neutron star collision

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images 1:03

Northern California wildfires captured in stunning images

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video