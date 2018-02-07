Anthony Perez, 11, died after rescuing his friend who fell into a frozen pond.
An 11-year-old saw his friend fall through the ice and saved him. Then he got stuck.

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

February 07, 2018 05:39 AM

The sign warned of thin ice, but Anthony Perez’s 12-year-old friend decided to venture out on the frozen pond anyway.

Then Anthony, 11, saw the ice crack — and his buddy fall into the frigid waters below, according to the New York Daily News.

The boy from Queens, N.Y., leaped into action.

Anthony managed to save his friend, who had walked out around 50 feet from the shore Tuesday just before 4 p.m., ABC7 reported. But in the process of his rescue, Anthony got stuck in the cold waters himself.

His friend ran to get help, according to NBC New York, and first responders rushed to the pond after receiving the 911 call.

Wearing just shorts, T-shirts and no shoes, two firefighters dived into the cold waters underneath cracked ice looking for Anthony, ABC7 reported.

Rescuers “were in about chest-deep water,” Deputy FDNY Chief George Healy told NBC New York. “They had to physically break through the ice.”

They eventually found Anthony, who wasn’t breathing. The boy had been submerged for around 30 minutes before he was rescued, sources told the New York Daily News.

After giving him CPR, first responders took Anthony to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to CBS New York. Two firefighters who rescued the boy were treated for hypothermia.

Neighbors mourned the loss of the young boy who gave his life to save his friend’s.

“It’s a terrible tragedy,” neighbor Leonardo Coraci told CBS New York. “He’s a good kid, always said ‘hello,’ always respectful.”

Angela Vargas, another neighbor, told CBS New York that Anthony’s heroic actions didn’t surprise her “at all.”

“He’s got a good heart, that little boy,” she said.

But Kevin Orr, who told ABC7 that he knew the surviving boy, wondered how he will cope with the tragedy.

“I can’t imagine that,” he said. “For a young kid? Who knows? Who knows how he’ll handle that. It’s his friend.”

