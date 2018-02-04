More Videos

A crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and a freight train in Cayce, South Carolina, left at least two people dead and more than 70 injured. Mayaan Schechter
A crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and a freight train in Cayce, South Carolina, left at least two people dead and more than 70 injured. Mayaan Schechter

National

2 dead, more than 70 hurt in Amtrak crash in Cayce, SC

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

February 04, 2018 03:58 AM

A crash involving an Amtrak passenger train and a freight train in Cayce, South Carolina, left at least two people dead and more than 70 injured.

All the passengers have been removed from Amtrak 91, which was operating from New York to Miami.

The crash between the Amtrak train and a CSX freight train occurred near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road around 2:35 a.m. Sunday morning. The lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed, according to Amtrak.

There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board.

At least seven people were reported to local hospitals for various injuries. For the 70 or so who are classified as injured, their injuries range from small scratches to broken bones.

A shelter and reception site are being set up by the American Red Cross at Pine Ridge Middle School. That’s where the passengers who were not injured are being placed.

There are no threats to the public, officials said, and the only road that is blocked from the incident is Pine Ridge Road.

More than 5,000 gallons of fuel spilled from the crash, with all leaks secured.

