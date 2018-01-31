Hasbro tried exposing Monopoly cheaters. But now they’re catering to them instead.

Monopoly cheaters can finally play the game as dishonestly as they wish — but they’ll have to out-cheat everyone else.

A recent study found that nearly half of game players try to cheat during Monopoly, so Hasbro decided there may be a market to tap into, according to Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of Hasbro gaming, INSIDER reported.

Hasbro is releasing “Monopoly: Cheaters Edition.” The objective of the game is the same: Be the player with the most money at the end, according to INSIDER. But this version asks players to get away with cheating as many times as they can during the game.

Cheaters can even try to steal money from the bank without having to keep an eye on the banker, Metro reported.

“For the first time in Monopoly history, there is no designated Banker,” Berkowitz said. “Players are in control of the Bank on their turn, and pass it to the next player when their turn is over, making it easier to pull of ‘cheats’ such as a Bank Heist.”

But it was just a few weeks ago that Hasbro announced efforts to crack down on Monopoly cheaters, not cater to them, by introducing the Monopoly CheatBot through Facebook Messenger. People can use the digital tool, which is available Jan. 16 through Feb. 16, to report players who are cheating, the company said in a statement.

The aim was to crack down on “questionable game play” Berkowitz said, NJ.com reported.

Now, Hasbro says it’s “finally decided to embrace our less-than-honest fans,” CNET reported. Players who cheat successfully at the new game can earn rewards, according to the publication.

But they still have to be sneaky about it.

Those who get caught will still face consequences — paying a few fines or spending some time in jail, The Independent reported.

The new game will be available in the fall, according to the publication.