National

No trial move for top organizer of white nationalist rally

The Associated Press

January 30, 2018 05:28 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

A judge has declined to move a perjury case against the chief organizer of a deadly white nationalist rally.

The Daily Progress reports the Albemarle County judge declined Tuesday to move the scheduled March 20 trial of Jason Kessler, but took a defense motion under advisement, allowing the court the option to move the case later if a jury cannot be seated.

Attorney Michael Hallahan argued media coverage "demonized" Kessler and would make finding an impartial jury impossible.

The perjury charge stems from a sworn statement Kessler made alleging he was assaulted by a Charlottesville man. Kessler later pleaded guilty to assaulting the man he accused.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

White nationalists descended Aug. 12 on Charlottesville, their rally descending into chaos. A woman died when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters.

  Comments  