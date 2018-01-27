NCAA's Emmert defends efforts on protecting college athletes

FILE - This Sept. 12, 2015, file photo, shows Michigan State athletics director Mark Hollis, at left. This Nov. 9, 2012 file photo, shows Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon, at right. Hollis announced his retirement Friday, Jan. 26,m 2018, the second university official to step down in as many days amid sharp criticism over the school's handling of sexual abuse allegations against disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar. Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon submitted her resignation late Wednesday, Jan. 24, hours after Nassar, a former employee at Michigan State, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison for molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment. Al Goldis, left, Carlos Osorio, right, File AP Photo