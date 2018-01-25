Official: Missile alert employee not cooperating in probe

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo provided by Civil Beat, cars drive past a highway sign that says "MISSILE ALERT ERROR THERE IS NO THREAT" on the H-1 Freeway in Honolulu. The Hawaii state employee who mistakenly sent the alert warning of a ballistic missile attack is refusing to cooperate with federal and state investigators, officials said Thursday, Jan. 25. Civil Beat via AP, File Cory Lum