Former teacher's aide pleads guilty to child porn charges

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 04:09 PM

GREENBELT, Md.

Prosecutors say a former teachers' aide in Maryland has pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minors for the purpose of producing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says in a statement that 30-year-old Carlos DeAngelo Bell pleaded guilty Tuesday. It says Bell exploited 10 minors, and had been employed as an instructional assistant in Charles County Public Schools and as a track and field coach at a county high school.

According to the plea agreement, he coerced children to engage in sexually explicit conduct from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 22, 2016. Prosecutors say they will recommend a 150-year prison sentence.

The Washington Post reports Bell's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Sentencing is set for March 27.

