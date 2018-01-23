ICE agent arrested after Kansas TV anchor goes to police

This undated photo provided by the Sedgwick County Kansas) Sheriff's Office shows, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Andrew J. Pleviak. A probable cause affidavit made public Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, says KAKE-TV Anchor Deb Farris met with the Wichita Police Department in March for an interview during which police photographed about 185 screen shots of text messages between her Pleviak. Farris told local police that her source at ICE was sending her sensitive law enforcement material and text messages that were sexual in nature.