National

Police: Gun fired from truck outside a school in New Orleans

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 04:09 PM

NEW ORLEANS

New Orleans police say they are investigating a gunfire incident outside a charter school.

Police said one 14-year-old was treated for a minor elbow abrasion at a hospital Monday afternoon and that the wound wasn't believed to be from gunfire.

Police Chief Michael Harrison told reporters shots were believed to have been fired from a dark pickup truck outside the NET Charter High School. The campus was locked down immediately afterward but students were later released.

The injured student was among a group outside the building at lunch time. Harrison says investigators found another student in that group had gunpowder residue on his hands. Another student — not part of that group — was found possessing live ammunition, according to authorities. Their role, if any, in the shooting, was unclear.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use
Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food 1:31

Rules for flying with Thanksgiving food
2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 1:36

2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

View More Video