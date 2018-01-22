Winter storm howls through Midwest

Sarah Wilson walks down the hill along Kellogg Avenue in St. Paul,. Minn., with an umbrella to shield the wind and snow Monday, Jab. 22, 2018. "I walk every day no matter the weather," said Wilson. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising against traveling in portions of southwest Minnesota because of white out conditions. The visibility issue extends from Worthington east to Albert Lea and north to Mankato. The roadways involved include portions of Highway 30, Highway 91 and Highway 59. A blizzard warning is in effect for much of south central and southeastern Minnesota. Star Tribune via AP Leila Navidi