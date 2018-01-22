A lone jogger runs through the deserted plaza outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
A lone jogger runs through the deserted plaza outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Pete Marovich The New York Times
A lone jogger runs through the deserted plaza outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Pete Marovich The New York Times

National

Congress passes deal to end government shutdown, sends bill to president

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

January 22, 2018 09:30 AM

Congress has approved a bipartisan agreement to re-open the federal government after a three-day partial shutdown.

The House approved the bill, 266-150, hours after the Senate backed it, 81-18. President Donald Trump is expected to quickly sign the measure to fund government operations through Feb. 8.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., introduced the deal, which provides full funding for the federal government through Feb. 8 and reauthorizes the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, saying “we need to move forward.” The proposal includes a commitment to take up immigration issues, including the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, policy before the new Feb. 8 deadline.

“This immigration debate will have a level playing field at the outset and an amendment process that is fair to all sides,” McConnell said. “And it would be my strong preference for the Senate to consider a proposal that can actually be signed into law.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Democrats said they had reached a deal with Republicans to reopen the government and proceed with debate on immigration.

“While this procedure will not satisfy everyone on both sides, it is a path forward. It is a good solution, and I will vote for it,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“In a few hours, the government will reopen,” Schumer said. “We have a lot to do.”

Some Democrats, however, voted against ending the filibuster. They include Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also voted against the proposal, as did some Republicans, including Sen. Mike Lee of Utah and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

The cloture vote had been scheduled for 1 a.m. Monday but was pushed back to noon ET after negotiations between Republicans and Democrats initially appeared to stall Sunday night.

Democrats had filibustered a short-term spending bill in the Senate during negotiations with the White House and Republicans over CHIP and immigration. Without funding, much of the federal government shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power 1:01

Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 2:31

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship.

Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees 2:45

Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees

Pasco police search dunes for wire theft suspects 0:43

Pasco police search dunes for wire theft suspects

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics 1:01

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child 0:46

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Democrats are 'opposing a bill that they don't oppose,' says White House budget director as shutdown looms 3:54

Democrats are "opposing a bill that they don't oppose," says White House budget director as shutdown looms

  • What happens when the government shuts down?

    The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down.

What happens when the government shuts down?

The world won't end if Washington can't find a way to pass a funding bill before this weekend. That's the truth about a government "shutdown": the government doesn't shut down.

AP

Related stories from Tri-City Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Pause
Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power 1:01

Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 2:31

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship.

Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees 2:45

Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees

Pasco police search dunes for wire theft suspects 0:43

Pasco police search dunes for wire theft suspects

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics 1:01

Watch: Taking the plunge for Special Olympics

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child 0:46

Kennewick teen charged as adult with rape of a child

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Democrats are 'opposing a bill that they don't oppose,' says White House budget director as shutdown looms 3:54

Democrats are "opposing a bill that they don't oppose," says White House budget director as shutdown looms

  • Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video