‘I sold your soul to the devil.’ He cut a woman in a ‘satanic ritual,’ cops say

An argument between Kyle Parker, 21, and a 19-year-old friend ended in a bizarre “satanic ritual” involving a razor blade, according to police.
Parker and the woman got into an argument in his North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, home about 5 p.m. Jan. 10, reported The Pittsburgh Tribune. Police said the woman passed out after Parker slashed her hand with a razor blade.
When she awoke, she found razor cuts around one of her calves. Another friend drove her home, according to the publication. It was not clear whether she sought medical attention for the cuts, police said.
When the woman returned the next day for her vehicle, Parker told her, “By the way, I sold your soul to the devil,” according to KDKA.
Never miss a local story.
“He sold her soul to the devil,” North Huntingdon Police Lt. Rod Mahinske told the station. “That’s what he told her.”
Police arrested Parker on suspicion of assault and harassment, KDKA reported.
In 2016, Parker was sentenced to up to two years in jail for shooting his roommate in the chest with a sawed-off .22 rifle, along with stealing money and Christmas gifts from eight other people, reported The Pittsburgh Tribune. Parker, who was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol treatment, told the court that the shooting was an accident.
Comments