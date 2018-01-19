Baltimore police leader fired after record year in homicides

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2017 file photo, Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Kevin Davis, left, speaks alongside Mayor Catherine Pugh at a news conference outside the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Pugh has replaced the city’s police commissioner, saying a change in leadership is needed to reduce crime. A news release from the mayor’s office Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, says Deputy Commissioner Darryl DeSousa will take Kevin Davis’ place. The release says DeSousa, a 30-year veteran of the force, will assume responsibility immediately. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo